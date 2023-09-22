Toilet use listed among Hertfordshire police station visit reasons
- Published
A police and crime commissioner has revealed the reasons people visit police station front counters - ranging from answering bail to using a toilet.
Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd said there was "a live debate" on their closure in many places and his office would carry out a survey on the issue.
Hatfield and Stevenage police stations still have front counters, and Mr Lloyd released data about how they were used.
Nearly 891 people attended both station counters over a three-week period.
Of that total, 186 were for "bail checks", a further 131 came to collect confiscated property and 62 visited to sign on the Sex Offenders Register.
Three people, Mr Lloyd said, had turned up wanting to hand themselves in, while 49 wanted to speak to a police officer without an appointment.
A further 11 wanted to use a toilet.
"It's a small insight into the question of front counter provision," said Mr Lloyd.
"And in order to further understand the public's perception of and desire for front counters - as well as perceptions of police officer visibility and accessibility - we will be conducting a public survey next month."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830