Newport Pagnell South: Lib Dems take Tory council seat
The Liberal Democrats have won a city council seat from the Conservatives following a by-election.
Tony Oyakhire won the Milton Keynes City Council seat in the Newport Pagnell South ward.
The by-election followed the resignation in August of Conservative Scot Balazs after he was convicted of driving offences.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats will continue to run Milton Keynes City Council via a "progressive alliance".
Mr Oyakhire has previously served on the Newport Pagnell Town Council.
There were a total of six candidates for the seat.
