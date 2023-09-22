Drivers warned of A1 delays due to overturned lorry
An overturned lorry has closed part of the A1 with peak-time delays expected for drivers.
The northbound carriageway was closed at the Biggleswade south roundabout from about 09:45 BST.
National Highways said the closure was expected to remain in place until the early hours of Saturday morning as part of the roundabout needed resurfacing.
It urged motorists to avoid the area if possible or to allow additional time for their journeys.
Any drivers planning to use the route during the closure were advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
