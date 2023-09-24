Bedfordshire Motor Neurone Disease swimmer in world record bid
A man who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last year has completed a world record attempt with a five-and-a-half hour open water swim.
Mark O'Brien, from Slip End in Bedfordshire, set out to achieve the longest unaided open water swim for a person living with MND.
The 54-year-old beat his own target of 6.5 miles (10.5km) at Denham water ski club in Hertfordshire.
The event will have to be verified by Guinness World Records.
On getting out of the water, Mr O'Brien told the BBC he was "freezing" but that the "support has been amazing".
"It was a bit longer than we expected, and I'm looking forward to a hot shower and a burger," he said.
He managed to swim for 6.8 miles (11km) and his three children swam the final stretch with him as his family, friends and even strangers cheered him on.
Mr O'Brien was diagnosed with the progressive disease in March last year.
The keen sportsman and swimmer said he hopes his feat will give "some hope perhaps to those who just found out they have MND, or those who have lost someone to it".
The event was also a fundraiser for research into the disease and the MND Association.
Mr O'Brien's mum said it was "absolutely extraordinary what he's doing - words can't even describe how proud I am".
"He will not give up," she said - something Mr O'Brien said was his "mantra".
"I'm not sure how much life I've got left in me but whatever it is, I'm going to make sure I live it in the most positive way," he said.
