Bedfordshire: Pilot safe after plane crash-lands in tree

The light aircraft in the treeBedfordshire Fire Control
The light aircraft came down on Isle of Wight Lane at Kensworth, near Dunstable

A pilot escaped without injury after a plane crashed into a tree.

The light aircraft came down on Isle of Wight Lane at Kensworth, near Dunstable, Bedfordshire, at about 11:14 BST on Monday.

Fire crews from Dunstable, Luton, Toddington, Stopsley and Harrold attended, with the pilot rescued using a triple extension ladder.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said he had not sustained any injuries and crews left the scene at 11:43.

Bedfordshire Police also attended.

