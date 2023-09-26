Luton: Man seriously injured in 'terrible attack'
A man was left with serious injuries and received hospital treatment after being stabbed.
The victim was robbed at knife point and stabbed in Luton while walking from Castle Street to the A505 underpass at about 06:20 BST on 19 September.
Bedfordshire Police described the suspect as a 5ft 3in (1.6m), white man with light brown or strawberry-blonde hair.
PC Kurt Kumar said police were investigating "this terrible attack".
He added: "If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us."
