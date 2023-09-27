Man in his 50s dies after Shenley bus collision
- Published
A man who was seriously injured when he was hit by a bus has died in hospital.
The man, in his 50s, was struck at the junction between Porters Park Drive and Grave Avenue in Shenley, Hertfordshire, on 30 August at about 07:20 BST.
He was taken to hospital, assisted by the air ambulance but passed away on Tuesday morning, police said.
A 57-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.