Radlett Aerodrome campaigners plan legal action against council
- Published
Campaigners are planning to take legal action against a council for selling land to developers to build a rail freight terminal.
In June, Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) confirmed it sold the former Radlett Aerodrome site to Segro.
Fight the Freight has now informed HCC it will issue papers for a judicial review, on the grounds the land was bought as open space in 1985.
HCC said "the decision to sell the land followed all due process".
Campaigners from Fight The Freight have started an online fundraiser to raise the money needed to seek legal advice.
The group issued HCC with a pre-action protocol, a letter informing the council it would be issuing papers for a judicial review.
Theresa Smith, from the group, believes it is following a precedent set by a similar case in Shropshire.
That campaign, led by Dr Peter Day, successfully appealed against the building of homes on parkland in Shrewsbury.
Ms Smith believes the cases are similar, but "rather than a rail freight it was housing".
'Difficult decision'
The proposal for the rail freight terminal was first lodged in 2006 but the district council continuously refused planning permission over fears of damage to the green belt land.
In 2014 Secretary of State for Communities Eric Pickles granted permission for the plans.
The district council lost a High Court appeal against the plan in 2015, after it received government approval.
In 2020, St Albans District Council withdrew its opposition in a "major concession" to proceed with locally drawn up plans to meet its 2036 target of 14,608 houses.
A spokesperson for HCC said: "The council took the difficult decision to sell the land after planning permission for the site was granted by the secretary of state.
"The decision to sell the land followed all due process and the council worked tirelessly to secure the best value for taxpayers."
