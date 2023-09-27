Center Parcs Woburn Forest crash victim named as Penny Bulpitt
- Published
A "loved nan" has been named as the staff member who died following a crash at a Center Parcs site.
Penny Bulpitt, 67, from Luton, was on a bike when she was involved in a crash with a car being driven by another member of staff at 12:10 BST on Friday at the Woburn Forest site.
She was taken to hospital in Cambridge and died the next day, police said.
Her family said she was "loved by everyone who knew her". Police are asking witnesses to get in touch.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim.
"Both people involved in the incident were staff at the site, and we are working with Center Parcs directly.
"However we know that Friday was a changeover day so the site would have been busy and we would encourage anyone who was on the site at the time, and particularly in the Pine area, to come forward with anything they may have witnessed."
A Center Parcs spokesman previously said the woman's family, friends and colleagues were being supported and it was working with the relevant authorities.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830