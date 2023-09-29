Hemel Hempstead firefighter determined to stay positive after crash
- Published
A firefighter said he was determined to stay positive after severing his spinal cord in a life-changing crash.
Liam Coffill, 25, from Hemel Hempstead, was cycling to work at Garston Fire Station on 18 August when he was knocked over by a van.
He was left unable to feel his legs and doctors said he was likely to be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
"You have to laugh or cry and I know which one I would rather do," he said.
The accident has left him with little to no sensation in his body from below his belly button.
"I was cycling, next thing I know something hit me from behind and I felt my back twist," he said.
"I remember most of the crash, what I don't remember is flying in the air. I was on the floor and I couldn't move.
"I tried to move my legs and I realised I couldn't. I felt a lot of pain and I was really confused and surprised. But I knew something was wrong.
"I knew I wasn't going to die as weird as that sounds. But I knew I needed some help and luckily help was quick to get there," he said.
Mr Coffill, who previously cycled to work every day, has been in hospital for the past six weeks and hopes to be discharged in the next three to six months.
He said he missed his independence and hoped to regain that in the next few months.
"I want to get back into sports and try things like wheelchair racing, but only time with tell," he added.
Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page which has raised more than £30,000 so far for his treatment.
Mr Coffill said he wanted to thank everyone who had supported him, adding he had been "blown away" by the donations.
"The support has been incredible, it's not just the fire crew, but even strangers have been supporting us," he said.
