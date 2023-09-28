Luton stabbing: Boy, 17, charged with murder

The back of the Sundon Park Health CentreSBNA
Two victims suffered knife wounds at the back of the Sundon Park Health Centre, off Tenth Avenue in Sundon Park

A second teenager has been charged with murder after a man died in a double stabbing.

Omar Khan, 38, of Leicester Road, Luton, died after being stabbed in Tenth Avenue in the town's Sundon Park area on 16 September.

The 17-year-old has been charged with murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old has already been charged with the same offences.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the stabbing at about 01:55 BST which also left a woman needing hospital treatment.

