Luton stabbing: Boy, 17, charged with murder
A second teenager has been charged with murder after a man died in a double stabbing.
Omar Khan, 38, of Leicester Road, Luton, died after being stabbed in Tenth Avenue in the town's Sundon Park area on 16 September.
The 17-year-old has been charged with murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 16-year-old has already been charged with the same offences.
Detectives launched a murder investigation following the stabbing at about 01:55 BST which also left a woman needing hospital treatment.
