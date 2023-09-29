Sundon Park murder: Second teenage boy charged

Luton Crown CourtSBNA
The 17-year-old's barrister, Paul Webb, made no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody.

A second teenager has appeared in court charged with murder following a double stabbing.

The 17-year-old was at Luton Crown Court on Friday accused of killing 38-year-old Omar Khan in the Sundon Park area of Luton on 16 September.

On Monday a 16-year-old boy appeared in court, charged with Mr Khan's murder.

Both defendants also face charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a woman and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two victims suffered knife wounds at the rear of the Sundon Park Health Centre off Tenth Avenue in Sundon Park just before 02:00 BST.

The teenagers cannot be named because of their age.

Judge David Farrell KC set a plea hearing for both defendants for 24 October with a provisional trial date for 13 May.

