Croxley Green pedestrian and pet die after collision
A woman and her dog have died after being hit by a car.
The pedestrian, in her 60s, and her pet were hit by a black Volkswagen Golf on Sarratt Road in Croxley Green, Hertfordshire.
The incident took place at around 18:15 BST on Thursday and both the woman and her pet died at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police have asked those with information, such as witnesses or those with dashcam footage, to contact them.
