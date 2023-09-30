Luton: Two people with serious injuries after stabbing
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing, police said.
Bedfordshire Police made an arrest following the attack which happened on Friday on Nunnery Lane in Luton.
This follows a separate attack on Sundon Park Road in the town where two people were seriously injured and one arrested.
Police have appealed for information and said "it is unclear" if the two attacks are linked.
