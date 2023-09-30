M25 in Hertfordshire reopens anti-clockwise after lorry overturns
- Published
The M25 in Hertfordshire has reopened after it was closed anti-clockwise for more than two hours when a lorry overturned.
National Highways said the road shut at about 10:00 BST between junctions 20 for Kings Langley and 18, for Chorley Wood and Rickmansworth.
Emergency services, recovery and National Highways traffic officers were sent to the scene and traffic built up in the area as drivers were diverted.
It reopened at about 12:35.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.