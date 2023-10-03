Hertfordshire Police investigate anti-Semitic graffiti
Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered near a synagogue.
Hertfordshire Police said it appeared over the weekend in Borehamwood, and 10 miles (16km) away in Bedmond.
The first discovery was on the pavement in Croxdale Road, close to the Borehamwood & Elstree Synagogue at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.
In Bedmond, it was found at 19:00 on Sunday on the wall of Bedmond Sports & Social Club, off Meadow Way.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
In Borehamwood, where the graffiti was etched in chalk, the force said additional foot patrols had been planned in the area at times of worship.
The chalk has since been removed.
The graffiti in Bedmond was daubed in black spray paint and work was under way to remove it.
Police have not said if they believed the two incidents were linked.
Sgt Jon Brown said: "The Jewish community are currently celebrating the seven days of Sukkot, a time of joy and happiness following the solemnity of Yom Kippur and marking the end of the High Holidays, so it is hugely disappointing that they have been targeted.
"Our Jewish friends are a very important part of the diverse fabric of Hertfordshire's community as a whole and we do not - and will never - tolerate prejudice against them, or any other group with protected characteristics."
