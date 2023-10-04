Luton: Crews tackle large fire at Leagrave laundry
Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a laundry unit on an industrial estate.
The fire started inside a building on Britannia Estates in Leagrave, Luton, at about 06:49 BST, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Four rescue pumps, an aerial platform and an incident command unit were sent to the scene and people were advised to avoid the area.
The fire has since been extinguished but damping down efforts are ongoing.
