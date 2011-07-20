Forklift truck driver killed in incident in Newbury
A forklift truck driver has been killed in an incident in Newbury town centre.
Police were called to the Costain development in Northbrook Street at 0910 BST after receiving reports that a forklift truck had overturned.
The victim, a 41-year-old man from Oxfordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said.
Northbrook Street was closed for several hours while investigations took place but was later reopened.
Thames Valley Police informed the Health and Safety Executive of the incident.
