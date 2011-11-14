Two people have been arrested after police discovered cannabis growing in Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police found about 100 plants inside a rented property in Westgate Crescent, Cippenham, Slough.

A man and a woman, both aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Police said landlords and neighbours should check for "tell-tale signs" such as blacked out windows, strange smells and bulk deliveries of fertiliser.