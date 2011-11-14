Cannabis plants found in Slough: Two people arrested
- 14 November 2011
Two people have been arrested after police discovered cannabis growing in Berkshire.
Thames Valley Police found about 100 plants inside a rented property in Westgate Crescent, Cippenham, Slough.
A man and a woman, both aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.
Police said landlords and neighbours should check for "tell-tale signs" such as blacked out windows, strange smells and bulk deliveries of fertiliser.