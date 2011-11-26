Windsor Castle recreates Queen Victoria's Christmas
Queen Victoria's Christmas will be recreated this year at Windsor Castle.
The State Dining Room and Octagonal Dining Room at the castle in Berkshire will be transformed with displays of Victorian festive dining.
A Christmas tree will be suspended from the ceiling, as it would have been displayed in the 19th Century.
There will also be a reconstruction of Victoria and Albert's Christmas gift tables, with examples of presents they exchanged.
Among the presents on display will be a painting by Sir Charles Eastlake commissioned by Victoria in 1844 as a gift for Albert.
There will also be a sculpture of Queen Victoria's daughter Beatrice as a baby lying in a shell, given to her by Prince Albert for Christmas 1858.
The Christmas tree was first popularised in Britain by Prince Albert, who brought the tradition over from Germany.
The exhibition runs until 8 January.