A 30-year-old man's skull was fractured when he was attacked by a gang of up to five men in Slough town centre.

The victim was walking along the High Street at about 03:00 BST on Saturday when the men got out of a Chevrolet Spark and assaulted him.

He remains at John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford, after being transferred from Slough's Wexham Park Hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Police have appealed for witnesses.