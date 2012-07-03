Man's skull fractured in gang attack in Slough
3 July 2012
A 30-year-old man's skull was fractured when he was attacked by a gang of up to five men in Slough town centre.
The victim was walking along the High Street at about 03:00 BST on Saturday when the men got out of a Chevrolet Spark and assaulted him.
He remains at John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford, after being transferred from Slough's Wexham Park Hospital.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Police have appealed for witnesses.