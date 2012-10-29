Reading Council trials litter smartphone app
- Published
An app allowing people to report litter and graffiti will be trialled by Reading Borough Council.
The Love Clean Reading app will be used on smartphones to send photographs of places that need cleaning up direct to the council's Streetcare team.
GPS technology will mean the team will be able to identify exact locations, a council spokesman said.
And they will also be able to send a photo back after the area has been cleaned up, he said.
Paul Gittings, councillor for the environment, said: "At a time when so many of us carry around these smart phones or tablets, it makes sense to use that existing resource and instant reporting facility to our advantage.
"When you think around 1,500 of the 25,000 phone calls calls made to Reading Borough Council's call centre every month are to do with things like graffiti, fly-tipping and abandoned vehicles, this app is an extra reporting mechanism for local residents."
People from Neighbourhood Action groups in the town will trial the app over a six month period.