Cable fault cuts power to 1,000 homes
- Published
About 1,000 homes near Reading were plunged into darkness because of a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electric (SSE) said the power went off to homes in Woodley and Twyford village at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The company said power was restored to all customers in the area affected by 04:30 GMT.
A spokesman for the firm said it had been caused by an underground cable fault.
Engineers are expected to begin investigating the cause.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.