Purley-on-Thames cyclists' deaths: Family tribute to Kris Jarvis
- Published
The family of a cyclist who died when he was hit by a car in Berkshire have said his death has left a "deep hole in the lives of all who knew him".
Kris Jarvis, 39, and his 30-year-old colleague John Morland died on the A329 Purley Rise, in Purley-on-Thames, on 13 February.
Alexander Walters, 31, of Beech Road, Purley-on-Thames, is accused of killing both men by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 3 March.
He is also charged with aggravated vehicle-taking, driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.
He appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.
In a statement, released by the police on behalf of Mr Jarvis' family, the father-of-five was described as "a caring and generous gentleman with a larger-than-life character".
"The sudden tragic death of Kris has left a deep hole in the lives of all who knew him, he will be sorely missed," it read.
It also said Mr Jarvis and his fiancée Tracey Fidler, who had been together for 22 years, were due to get married next year.
Mr Jarvis and Mr Morland both worked at Reading Borough Council.
In a statement, the authority said the news of their deaths had come as "great sadness".
"The thoughts of everyone at Reading Borough Council are obviously with their families at this sad time," it added.