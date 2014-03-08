Arrests after car driven at man outside Bracknell pub
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was allegedly mowed down outside a pub in Berkshire.
Police were called to The Goose pub in Station Road in Bracknell in the early hours following reports of a fight.
A 24-year-old man was discovered with life-threatening head injuries and taken to hospital.
Officers carried out a search for the vehicle involved and arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.
Det Insp Andy Shearwood, from Thames Valley Police, said: "The man struck by the vehicle is in a critical condition in hospital.
"This would appear to be an isolated incident and detectives will be carrying out enquiries in the area.
"I would urge anyone with information, or who may have seen the incident, to come forward and speak to us as soon as possible."