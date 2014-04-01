Ascot death: Tests on pensioner's body 'inconclusive'
Tests to establish the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a nursing home were "inconclusive", police have said.
The man, 73, was found at the home in Burleigh Road, Ascot on 22 March.
Thames Valley Police have named him as Colin Partridge and said further toxicology reports were pending, following the post-mortem examination.
A woman, 63, from Bracknell arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until 16 June.
