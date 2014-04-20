Slough man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A Slough man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with neck injuries.
The 35-year-old was detained after a woman, 51, was assaulted at a property in St Pauls Avenue on Saturday evening, Thames Valley Police said.
She is currently in a stable condition at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
The suspect, who is from Slough, is being held in custody after being arrested shortly after the woman was injured.
Investigating officer, Det Insp Jackie Phillips offered reassurance to the public and added police believe it was an "isolated incident."
The force is appealing for witnesses.
