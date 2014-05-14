A bicycle hire scheme in Reading will open next month.

The first phase of the ReadyBike scheme, which will include 200 bikes located at 29 docking stations, will be ready for the summer Reading Borough Council has confirmed.

Infrastructure for the scheme is currently being established at sites including Broad Street, the University of Reading and Green Park.

The bikes have also been changed in colour from pink to purple and orange.

Renting a ReadyBike will cost up to £4 a day for members of the scheme

Reading Borough Council transport boss Tony Page said the decision was made after speaking to residents.

He said: "We consulted on the bikes and felt that it was appropriate to make a slight change to the colour."

'Overwhelming support'

He added that there has been "overwhelming support" for the £1.2m project, which aims to help create an extra 2,300 daily cycle trips across the town.

The system is currently undergoing testing by volunteers.

The scheme could be expanded if it proves to be popular

The bikes can be hired for £4 per day for members via the ReadyBike website where real-time information will show how many machines are available at each location.

However, some residents have expressed disappointment that the west of Reading has not been included in the launch.

Chris Price, who regularly cycles in the city, said: "I think it a shame that the opportunity offered by the scheme succeeding in the first phase will be lessened because locations in west Reading are not served."

Concerns have also been raised about the fact that people are locking their own bikes to the new docking stations.

The council says it hopes this will stop happening once the bikes become a familiar sight. It also stressed that this is the first phase of the scheme and there is the opportunity for it to expand in the future.