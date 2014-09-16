Aston McLean Williams death: police driver investigated
A police driver is being investigated by the police watchdog following the death of a 28-year-old man in Reading.
Father-of-two Aston McLean Williams died after being struck by a marked police car on Wokingham Road in August.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it served a notice to the Thames Valley officer about the investigation into potential criminal and misconduct matters.
It has also released CCTV footage of two potential witnesses.
The watchdog said the issuing of a notice to the officer is not judgemental in any way.
Mr McLean and an officer from Thames Valley Police were hit by the car as it responded to a burglary in Eastern Avenue on 6 August
The police officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was later discharged. Mr McLean died at the scene.
IPCC Associate Commissioner Guido Liguori said: "This remains a difficult and sensitive time for Aston's family and loved ones as they are still coming to terms with their loss.
"Our investigation is making good progress and has recovered a range of material that we are analysing to help us understand what happened."