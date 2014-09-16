BBC News

Aston McLean Williams death: police driver investigated

Published
image copyrightPresser image
image captionAston McLean had two children

A police driver is being investigated by the police watchdog following the death of a 28-year-old man in Reading.

Father-of-two Aston McLean Williams died after being struck by a marked police car on Wokingham Road in August.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it served a notice to the Thames Valley officer about the investigation into potential criminal and misconduct matters.

It has also released CCTV footage of two potential witnesses.

The watchdog said the issuing of a notice to the officer is not judgemental in any way.

image copyrightIpcc
image captionThe IPCC issued CCTV from the early hours of 6 August

Mr McLean and an officer from Thames Valley Police were hit by the car as it responded to a burglary in Eastern Avenue on 6 August

The police officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was later discharged. Mr McLean died at the scene.

IPCC Associate Commissioner Guido Liguori said: "This remains a difficult and sensitive time for Aston's family and loved ones as they are still coming to terms with their loss.

"Our investigation is making good progress and has recovered a range of material that we are analysing to help us understand what happened."

image captionThe police car was removed from the scene by a recovery vehicle

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.