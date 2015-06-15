Fatal Shinfield caravan fire victim named as Jimmy Dornan
- 15 June 2015
A man whose body was discovered after a fire broke out in a caravan near Reading has been named.
Jimmy Dornan, 30, was confirmed dead at the scene of the blaze in Linden Road, Shinfield, just before 06:00 BST on Friday.
A post-mortem examination was carried out but tests proved inconclusive. Further toxicology tests have been requested.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.