Image caption Fire crews were called to the caravan fire in Linden Road, Shinfield, early on Friday.

A man whose body was discovered after a fire broke out in a caravan near Reading has been named.

Jimmy Dornan, 30, was confirmed dead at the scene of the blaze in Linden Road, Shinfield, just before 06:00 BST on Friday.

A post-mortem examination was carried out but tests proved inconclusive. Further toxicology tests have been requested.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.