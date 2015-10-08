Reading FC plans homes and rink at Madejski Stadium
Reading Football Club has unveiled plans to use land next to its stadium to build a homes and leisure complex.
Proposals for Royal Elm Park at the Madejski Stadium include 600 homes, a park and an ice rink.
The club would not confirm if an existing car parking site earmarked to be built on would be replaced by a multi-storey car park.
A Reading FC fans spokesman said the plans were "positive" if alternative car parking was included.
The club said Royal Elm Park would transform an "undeveloped parcel of land" adjacent to the stadium into a convention centre, 600 homes and leisure facilities including an ice rink, restaurants and a 10,000 sq m (2.4 acre) park.
It said the land would include parking space currently used on match days and the development would provide about 1,000 jobs.
A spokesman said details of the exact location and size of the development would be given after a series of public consultation exhibitions had started.
Richard Langley, vice chairman of Supporters Trust At Reading (STAR), said parking had initially been a concern but in recent plans he had seen there would be a multi-storey car park and improved transport links to the stadium.
He said: "It sounds like a very big complex and it's good, in our opinion, if it's good for the club.
"We see this as a positive, providing they do go ahead with the improved transport links and the multi-storey."
Public exhibitions will be held on 15 October at the Royal Berkshire Conference Centre at the Madejski Stadium, on the 21 and 22 October at the Concert Hall in Reading, and on 24 October at the South Reading Community Centre.