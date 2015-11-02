Image caption Turkeys can suffocate each other if they get spooked on Bonfire Night, reporter Sally Challoner was told

A Berkshire turkey farm has spent a month preparing its flock of Christmas birds for Bonfire Night noises by letting off fireworks in advance.

Farmer Steve Hellings at Copas Turkeys said if the turkeys were not used to fireworks they could be "spooked" and could damage each other.

He said: "They can jump on each other and they can suffocate each other.

"Because they're so fat at this time of year they can fall over and not be able to get up again."

Covered in scratches

The farm has started buying fireworks a month before 5 November and letting off rockets and Roman candles during the daytime, gradually increasing the number and letting them off later and later, until the birds are used to hearing fireworks at night.

Operations director at the farm in Cookham, Tom Copas, said in the past, the farm had been unaware of injuries sustained by the birds during fireworks night until they were slaughtered and plucked.

The dense feathers covering the birds sometimes hid scratches sustained during the displays in early November.

Mr Copas said birds covered in scratches would have to be sold at a discount of at least 50%.