Image copyright Peter Brett Associates Image caption The new station will be near the Madejski Stadium

The government has been being urged to confirm that trains will stop at Reading's new Green Park Station in time for its opening in 2018.

Network Rail has admitted its plans to electrify the line are behind schedule.

Tony Page from Reading Borough Council has written to the government asking for diesel trains to be made available until the line is electrified.

Rail Minister Claire Perry MP said she was looking at how to make sure the station was in use as soon as possible.

'Efficient and affordable'

The £6.4m station is to include a bus interchange, park and ride and a multi-storey car park.

Mr Page, who is deputy leader of the council, wrote "the local community and businesses are fully expecting the station to open in December 2018".

He added: "Could you please confirm that the Department for Transport (DfT) and Network Rail will ensure that the necessary rolling stock resource is both made available and fully funded to allow the station to open in December 2018 with a diesel operation until electrification on the line."

Ms Perry, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the DfT, said an "efficient and affordable" plan for the electrification of the Great Western Main Line was in place and "it will be delivered".

A Network Rail spokesperson said the complexities of the Great Western electrification programme meant "it will take longer than we originally anticipated" but the company has pledged to "deliver faster, quieter and greener journeys for thousands of passengers".