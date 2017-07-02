Man dies in Reading town centre incident
A man was declared dead at the scene of an incident in Reading after police were called out in the early hours.
Emergency services attended Southampton Street in the town centre at about 04:15 BST, where the man was found.
An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing, Thames Valley Police said.
However, it said the death was currently being treated as unexplained, rather than a murder inquiry.
The force has refused to give details about the nature of the man's injuries.
The road was closed for about 10 hours while forensic investigations were carried out.
Police are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and are working in areas including St Giles Close.
