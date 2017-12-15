Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry returned to Sandhurst as the date of his marriage to Meghan Markle was announced

Prince Harry has been representing the Queen at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 11 years after he graduated from there.

On the day the date of his marriage to Meghan Markle was confirmed the prince took the salute at the passing out of the latest officer cadets.

He presented the Sword of Honour to the latest standout officer cadet and the International Sword and Queen's Medal.

The prince was commissioned as an Army officer there in 2006.

He represented his grandmother at the Sovereign's Parade, which takes place at the end of each term for those who have completed the year-long commissioning course.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prince represented the Queen when he inspected the latest officer cadets to pass out at Sandhurst

This term, 162 officer cadets from the UK and 25 from overseas countries took part.

Prior to the inspection, Harry attended the commissioning service in the Royal Memorial Chapel.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prince was commissioned at Sandhurst in April 2016

Prince Harry's own military career came to an end in 2015 after 10 years in the armed forces, during which he became the first royal in more than 25 years to serve in a war zone, with two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He told the recruits: "You are now part of something much bigger than yourself... No matter how challenging the road ahead becomes, the time you have spent in this great place has prepared you to face any test."

During the prince's visit to Sandhurst, Kensington Palace announced he and Ms Markle would marry on 19 May at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.