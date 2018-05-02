Woman dies in two-car A4 crash in Langley
- 2 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died in a two-car crash in Berkshire.
The crash, involving a Ford Galaxy and a Kia Venga, happened on the A4 London Road in Langley at about 15:45 BST.
The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions for a time at the B470 High Street and Ditton Road. Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.