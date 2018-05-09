Image copyright Carl Court Image caption Social media app Snapchat was used to draw a crowd of young people to the fight, the court heard

A 15-year-old who stabbed two other girls during a fight publicised on Snapchat has been jailed.

A crowd of 40 youngsters looked on as the trio, who had used the messaging app to invite the onlookers, faced off in Reading last year.

Using a blade taken from her school after a knife safety course, the culprit inflicted a total of seven stab wounds on the victims.

She was given a four-and-a-half year sentence at Reading Crown Court.

At a previous court hearing, magistrates heard an argument over a bike had escalated in a series of Snapchat exchanges.

Prosecutors said the defendant, from Reading, had taken a three-inch "canoe" blade to the fight.

She stabbed one victim in the stomach, leaving her in need of emergency surgery.

'Nasty attack'

Det Con James Woodcock, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a nasty attack on two teenage girls.

"The offender had attended a pre-arranged fight and used a knife to cause these injuries, and I am pleased that she has been brought to justice and given a significant term of imprisonment."

The girl, who was sentenced on Friday, had previously admitted two counts of wounding with intent and one of possessing a knife in a public place