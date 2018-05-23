Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Simone Grainger was found strangled and with head injuries at her Calcot home

A man has been convicted of killing his wife, whose strangled and battered body was found wrapped in a rug in the kitchen of their home.

Steven Grainger, 32, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Reading Crown Court.

He denied hitting Simone Grainger with a saucepan at the house in Reading, claiming he acted in self-defence when she tried to stab him during a row.

The 30-year-old's body was discovered by a family member on 4 November.

Scissor attack

The jury took just over four hours to reach their unanimous verdicts.

When asked by Judge Mr Justice Knowles the basis for the not guilty murder verdict, the foreman said they found "lack of intent".

The judge warned Grainger "only a substantial term of imprisonment can be the outcome" when he is sentenced on Thursday.

During the trial Grainger claimed he fought off his wife when she tried to attack him with a pair of scissors in a late night argument and she was still alive when he went to bed.

Cocaine habit

He claimed he found her dead in the front room of their Calcot home the following morning and wrapped her body in a rug so their young daughter would not see it.

During the trial, the jury heard Grainger was using about £80-worth of cocaine three times a week in the months before his wife's death.

He admitted the pair bickered but said the arguments became worse after his wife found out the extent of his drug use.

Det Supt Justin Fletcher, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This case is a tragedy for Simone's family, and has left her two children without a mother.

"Whilst I know that nothing can make up for the tragic loss of Simone, I hope that this conviction will help them to now move forward with their lives."