Image copyright Google maps Image caption The closure of Priory Avenue surgery in Reading leaves 6,500 patients having to find a new doctor

A private medical group which promised to "secure the future" of two doctors surgeries has closed one just weeks after terminating its deal on another.

One Medical Group took on Priory Avenue Surgery, Reading, and nearby Circuit Lane Surgery in 2016 following issues with staffing and care quality.

The group ended its 10 year deal on Circuit Lane in April after 16 months - Priory Lane will close on 30 June 2018.

This closure leaves 6,500 patients having to find a new doctor.

Berkshire West CCG who is responsible for the local health services, said the group had struggled to recruit permanent staff and GPs, which was the primary cause behind the "difficult decision" to recommend the closure.

Additionally there had been ongoing issues relating to service delivery.

A spokesman for One Medical Group said it had been in discussion with the CCG since "last summer" over the Priory Avenue contract.

Image copyright Google Image caption One medical group ended its 10 year deal on Circuit Lane in April 2018 after 16 months

In 2016 the groups chief executive, Rachel Beverley-Stevenson, said they were working with the CCG "securing the future of these two GP surgeries" for the next 10 years.

The group took on Priory Avenue after it was one of three GP practices in England to be put into special measures in 2015.

Dr Cathy Winfield, Chief Officer at Berkshire West CCG said patients at Priory Avenue were "best served" by being moved to another local surgery.

She added that it "will be working closely with local practices, GPs and patients to make sure that everyone continues to have access to high quality general practice services."

Patients will be given a choice of selected surgeries local to their home address.