Image copyright Google Image caption Keith Davies will appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 July

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted.

The charge relates to an incident in which a man broke into a property in Newbury and assaulted a woman in her 40s on 25 May at 04:00 BST.

Keith Davies, 50, will appear at Reading Crown Court on 2 July after he was charged by Thames Valley Police with one count of attempted murder.

Mr Davies appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.