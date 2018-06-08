Image copyright Google Image caption Harjinder Brar was jailed at Reading Crown Court

A man has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for raping a "vulnerable" woman in a Maidenhead underpass after meeting her in a nightclub.

Harjinder Brar, 23, from Slough, was captured on CCTV pushing his drunk victim to the ground and dragging her by the throat around a corner.

His attack on 17 December was halted by passers-by, seen in the footage running to her aid after hearing her screams.

Brar pleaded guilty to rape on the first day of his trial in May.

He also admitted a further count of sexual assault and one of an assault causing actual bodily harm.

Reading Crown Court heard the woman had tried to call 999 but Brar took the phone from her and ended the call before raping her.

'Despicable'

Timothy Bass, defending, said Brar was filled with remorse for his actions and "utterly, genuinely disgusted by his behaviour that evening".

He said Brar had taken cocaine for the first time that night which "perhaps offers some explanation as to why he was so uninhibited".

Mr Bass went on to say: "The actual offence itself was almost momentary."

Sentencing, Judge Maria Lamb told Brar his behaviour had been "despicable" and he had taken advantage of a woman "vulnerable through drink".

She said: "And you took advantage of the situation and you ignored her protestations and pleas to you to stop. She did repeatedly beg you to stop.

"At one point you apologised and you picked her up, this was immediately before you committed the rape upon her. She thought you were going to help her."

She added that while the attack may not have been prolonged it was "sustained".