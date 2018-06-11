Image copyright Google Image caption The assault took place on Beresford Road in Reading

A man has appeared in court accused of raping another man at a Reading park.

Deukumar Limbu, from Reading, allegedly attacked the man, who is in his 20s, at Beresford Road recreation ground on 6 June.

The 43-year-old was arrested that day and charged with rape on Friday.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, where he was placed on remand and will appear before Reading Crown Court at a later date.