Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Royal Ascot

  • 19 June 2018
Duchess and Duke of Sussex Image copyright Chris Jackson
Image caption The Duchess of Sussex is attending Royal Ascot for the first time

The Duchess of Sussex has joined the Queen to make her first appearance at Royal Ascot.

Wearing Givenchy, makers of her wedding dress, the Duchess arrived at 14:00 BST in a carriage procession with her husband Prince Harry, behind the Queen.

The couple, who were married a month ago at Windsor, will present the winning trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes.

The royal party was attending the first of five days racing this week.

The Queen Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Punters traditionally bet on the colour of the Queen's hat

Bookmakers were taking bets on the colour of the Queen's hat, which turned out to be yellow with a blue flower.

Flowers appear to be a theme at this year's event, with many racegoers reflecting them in their own choices of headwear.

Flower hats Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Flowers seem to be a theme at this year's Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot hats Image copyright Mary Evans Picture Library
Image caption A favourite? Some would say this hat was made for Royal Ascot
Ascot hats Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A balancing act? One racegoer wore a hat that appears to a contain a birdcage
Flower hats Image copyright Chris Jackson
Image caption Pollen levels are forecast to be high throughout the week
Feather hat Image copyright Thinkstock
Image caption It would be hard to see the racing action stood behind this hat, but it is one of the most stylish on show
Flower hats Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A range of floral styles are on display
Royal Ascot hats Image copyright Nigel French
Image caption The flowers, though they are not real, might just attract a few bees
Royal Ascot hats Image copyright BBC Sport
Image caption If anyone needs shade, having a flutter with this hat might just do the job

