Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed in a residential road in Langley

A teenage boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by three attackers.

The 17-year-old was knifed multiple times in his abdomen and legs in Grampian Way in Langley, near Slough, at 18:30 BST on Friday.

The attackers, who all had their faces covered, then fled the scene.

Thames Valley Police said extra patrols are in the area to reassure the community, but said officers believe it was "not a random attack".

Det Insp David Turton added: "Detectives are working to identify and locate the offenders who seriously assaulted a teenage boy.

"I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could assist the investigation."