Man, 21, stabbed in head, ear and arm in Slough
- 26 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man was stabbed in the head, ear and arm in an attack on parkland.
The 21-year-old remains in hospital in a stable condition following in the incident in Mercian Recreation Ground, Slough, at about 20:40 BST on Monday.
A 24-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 21-year-old man from Northolt has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Police have put out an appeal for witnesses.