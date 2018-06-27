Image caption Police closed the road for several hours following the crash on 23 January

A police officer involved in a double fatal crash as he responded to a 999 call has been cleared of any misconduct by the force watchdog.

Two elderly women were killed when their Nissan Micra collided with the Thames Valley Police officer's unmarked vehicle on the A4 in Calcot, Reading.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has found the officer followed force policies and procedures.

It said the police vehicle had lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

Ann Valley, 87, and Gwyneth DeCamps, 88, both from Slough, died following the collision on 23 January.

The IOPC ruled: "There was no indication of misconduct."

Image caption The officer's driving was found to be in line with police policies and procedures

The watchdog said its investigation established the officer's account was consistent with data obtained from the incident data recorder (IDR) and witness accounts.

IOPC regional director Jonathan Green added: "The consequences of this incident were tragic and my thoughts are with both families and all those affected.

"After conducting a thorough investigation we found that the officer's driving was in line with police policies for responding to emergency calls."

Inquests for Mrs Valley and Mrs DeCamps will be held in due course.