Image copyright Philip Hanning Image caption Riverside residents are concerned their view will be spoiled by the construction of flood walls and embankments

A new flood alleviation scheme has been proposed along the banks of the River Thames in Reading.

The Environment Agency (EA) has started a consultation on ways to reduce the risk of flooding in north Reading and Caversham.

It says it has identified a number of options, all of which involve the construction of walls and embankments.

Richard Hancock from the EA told the BBC these may be "a couple of metres high" in places.

However, some residents expressed concerns the scheme will block their view and there is only a low risk of flooding.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption An example of a flood wall in the Environment Agency's proposals

Bruce Scott, from Caversham, said: "They would have to justify how and when it's going to flood."

Other residents told the BBC they fear it will simply push the problem onto another area.

The EA said there was a real risk of flooding in the area, and in 2012 and 2014 homes and businesses in low-lying areas of Caversham were affected.

In 2003, a number of roads were closed for up to five days and houses were surrounded by floodwater, the agency added.