Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cow Lane railway bridge demolished

A busy traffic route underneath a major railway line has partly reopened, after months of delays to remove bottlenecks.

Cow Lane Bridge in Reading was demolished last year as part of a £850m scheme - in progress since 2011.

It only allowed one-way traffic for months while work took place to make the underpass wide enough to allow for two lanes of traffic.

Cars can now travel in both directions, but with a one-lane system managed by traffic lights.

Image caption The old barrel-shaped tunnel was only wide enough for one vehicle at a time

The scheme was due to be completed before the Reading Festival in August.

But due to what Reading Borough Council called "unforeseen issues" relating to ground conditions and draining problems, it will not be finished until early 2019.

The road will remain with traffic lights allowing one lane of traffic through at a time for another six months.