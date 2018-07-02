Two men in court over sexual assault
Two men have appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman and falsely imprisoning her.
Praveen Linga, 28, from Reading, and Vasile Irofte, 18, of no fixed address, both entered pleas of not guilty.
Linga also pleaded not guilty at Reading Crown Court to a third charge of perverting the course of justice.
The charges relate to an incident involving a woman in her 50s at an address in King's Street, Reading at about 02:00 BST on 25 May.
Irofte and Linga are due to go on trial in November.