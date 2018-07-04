Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with public order offences

Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to after disorder in a town centre following England World Cup matches.

Offenders threw cans, bottles and smoke bombs in Reading town centre as well as causing "harassment, alarm and distress to members of the public", police said.

Incidents took place after the group stage games on 18, 24 and 28 June.

The force said offences occurred in Station Approach, Friar Street and at The Oracle shopping centre.

PC Stephen Goddard, from Thames Valley Police, said: "I am appealing to the public for their assistance in identifying individuals shown in the images.

"I believe they may have vital information about disorder in Reading town centre following England's World Cup matches."